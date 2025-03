Narcissus Garden

I have nearly fnished with Yayoi Kusama with only a few to go. Her exhibition just provided so many photo opportunities.



Her famous 'Narcissus Garden' mirrored plastic spheres (1966–2024) were distributed all around the gallery and throughout her exhibition. I took this shot of them in front of a rotating series of images of Yayoi Kusama herself. I waited to catch this particular image as I liked it the most.