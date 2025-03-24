Previous
Dressed for the occasion by ankers70
Dressed for the occasion

As if there were not enough polka dots at Yayoi Kusama's exhibition at the NGV, there were many people wearing polka dots as well
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
narayani ace
Haha!
March 23rd, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
Nice to see that he got into the spirit of the show
March 23rd, 2025  
