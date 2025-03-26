Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1405
Signing off!
Yayoi, this is goodbye! At least for a while, I am saying goodbye to Yayoi Kusama. She may reappear from time to time but it is time to move on!
I liked her signature on the underside of a large pumpkin-like structure.
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1430
photos
153
followers
168
following
384% complete
View this month »
1398
1399
1400
1401
1402
1403
1404
1405
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
18th March 2025 6:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Very cool capture!
March 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close