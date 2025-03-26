Previous
Signing off! by ankers70
Photo 1405

Signing off!

Yayoi, this is goodbye! At least for a while, I am saying goodbye to Yayoi Kusama. She may reappear from time to time but it is time to move on!

I liked her signature on the underside of a large pumpkin-like structure.
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
384% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very cool capture!
March 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact