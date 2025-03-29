Sign up
Photo 1408
Stand Still
Sculpture by Ben Foster, 2024, St Kilda Road, Melbourne.
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Tags
sms-3
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 28th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
WOW, would love to see that in person!
March 28th, 2025
Dixie Goode
ace
That is gorgeously dramatic. Wonderful capture.
March 28th, 2025
