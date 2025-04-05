Out of the storm into the light!

For Get Pushed #661, I have been challenged by Kathryn M @kametty to respond to an art work of my choosing. The artist chosn by Kali @kali66 for the Artist Challenge was Pierre Bonnard (1867–1947) whose work I like very much (good choice Kali!). So, I decided to refer to his 'Méditéranie, 1935' as a starting point. I painted an extension to his painting using watercolour pencils (I love using these so any excuse!) and then tried to lnk them together. I wasn't very successful at this so I linked and played with the resultant image a bit.
I did several versions but I like the drama of this one the best as it seems to emphasise the effect of Pierre Bonnard's painting of a trawler/boat beating against the rough sea.
I am not entirely satisfied with the outcome, but I have run out of available time so going with it!
Hope it satisfies the challenge sufficiently for me to squeak through!!