Previous
Autumn light by ankers70
Photo 1417

Autumn light

Young eucalypts catching the afternoon light. Looking across Victoria Green from Docklands Community Garden, Melbourne.

7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
388% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Laura ace
Looks great. For your Get Pushed challenge what do you think of "blue hour"? I hope you can return the favour by challenging me to something. Thanks.
April 6th, 2025  
haskar ace
Lovely scene and light.
April 6th, 2025  
Krista Marson ace
looks peaceful
April 6th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Good morning Laura, I have already sent you a challenge.
Did you not get it? It's on your March 31st pic, the latest one??
@la_photographic
April 6th, 2025  
Laura ace
@ankers70 Sorry I just noticed it. Thanks.
April 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact