Previous
Photo 1417
Autumn light
Young eucalypts catching the afternoon light. Looking across Victoria Green from Docklands Community Garden, Melbourne.
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1442
photos
156
followers
166
following
388% complete
View this month »
1410
1411
1412
1413
1414
1415
1416
1417
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
3rd April 2025 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Laura
ace
Looks great. For your Get Pushed challenge what do you think of "blue hour"? I hope you can return the favour by challenging me to something. Thanks.
April 6th, 2025
haskar
ace
Lovely scene and light.
April 6th, 2025
Krista Marson
ace
looks peaceful
April 6th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Good morning Laura, I have already sent you a challenge.
Did you not get it? It's on your March 31st pic, the latest one??
@la_photographic
April 6th, 2025
Laura
ace
@ankers70
Sorry I just noticed it. Thanks.
April 6th, 2025
