Previous
Photo 1421
More lines and angles
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
4
0
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1446
photos
156
followers
166
following
1414
1415
1416
1417
1418
1419
1420
1421
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
10th April 2025 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Love it, what an interesting shot it makes.
April 10th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific pov.
April 10th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So great
April 10th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 10th, 2025
