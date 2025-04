The house and the deck and fellow cocktail imbibers viewed from the garden.Robin Boyd House is home to the Robin Boyd Foundation and is an exemplar of Boyd's mid-century modern architectural style. Robin Boyd (1919-1971) is one of Australia's most influential architects. The Walsh Street, South Yarra, was designed as his family's home (1957) and would make comfortable and effortless living still today.More about Robin Boyd and his Walsh Street house:Apologies for failure to comment regularly. I am recovering from minor surgery. The cocktails helped!!