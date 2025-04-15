Previous
Candescent Moon by ankers70
Candescent Moon

Wall sculpture by Marion Borgelt (2010), timber, silver leaf, polyurethraane, shellac. !01 Collins Street, Melbourne.
Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Waiting to be captured by someone on 365.
April 14th, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
Great capture, definitely worth a view on black
April 14th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
this looks cool Suzane
April 14th, 2025  
