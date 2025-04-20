Sign up
Previous
Photo 1430
The green caterpillar
The newly opened Footscray Road Cycling and walking bridge, aka 'the green caterpillar' complete with Yayoi Kusama circles. The 220m long suspension bridge connects the Capital City Trail and the Moonee Ponds Creek Trail.
Overview:
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DIdOzv6PQtU/
20th April 2025
20th Apr 25
2
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling.
1455
photos
155
followers
166
following
1423
1424
1425
1426
1427
1428
1429
1430
Views
22
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
19th April 2025 1:39pm
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Great nickname! Nice lines
April 19th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
April 19th, 2025
