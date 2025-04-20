Previous
The green caterpillar by ankers70
Photo 1430

The green caterpillar

The newly opened Footscray Road Cycling and walking bridge, aka 'the green caterpillar' complete with Yayoi Kusama circles. The 220m long suspension bridge connects the Capital City Trail and the Moonee Ponds Creek Trail.

Overview: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DIdOzv6PQtU/

20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
391% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Great nickname! Nice lines
April 19th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
April 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact