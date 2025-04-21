Sign up
Previous
Photo 1431
The green caterpillar 2
From the newly opened Footscray Road Cycling and Walking bridge, aka 'the green caterpillar', there are wonderful views of the Melbourne CBD.
See my previous post:
https://365project.org/ankers70/365/2025-04-20#comment-36919656.
Posting early for tomorrow as heading to Canberra early tomorrow for family catch ups.
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
