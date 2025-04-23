Sign up
Previous
Photo 1433
The Oculus
Opened In early February 2025, the glass and stell oculus is a stunning new feature of the min entrance of the Australian War Museum, Canberra.
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
5
0
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1458
photos
155
followers
166
following
392% complete
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
22nd April 2025 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
*lynn
ace
nice composition
April 22nd, 2025
KV
ace
Nice lines, angles, and shapes… the clouds and sky look great too.
April 22nd, 2025
Neil
ace
Magnificent window.
April 22nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A great structure and pov.
April 22nd, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that museum is so powerful to visit
April 22nd, 2025
