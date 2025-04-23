Previous
The Oculus by ankers70
The Oculus

Opened In early February 2025, the glass and stell oculus is a stunning new feature of the min entrance of the Australian War Museum, Canberra.



23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
@ankers70
*lynn ace
nice composition
April 22nd, 2025  
KV ace
Nice lines, angles, and shapes… the clouds and sky look great too.
April 22nd, 2025  
Neil ace
Magnificent window.
April 22nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great structure and pov.
April 22nd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that museum is so powerful to visit
April 22nd, 2025  
