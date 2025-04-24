Previous
The lady in the red coat by ankers70
Photo 1434

The lady in the red coat

At the 'Fit to Print: Defining moments from the Fairfax Photo Archive' photojournalism exhibition, National Library, Canberra. The exhibition presents a selection of

The National Library holds more than 18,000 photographs from of glass-plate negatives donated from the Fairfax Archive. The images were taken for publication and/or published in newspapers such as The Sydney Morning Herald, The Sun and The Sydney Mail between 1890 and 1948. Mike Bowers, well-known Australian photojournalist, has images tracing the development of the art and technology of photojournalism.
24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
392% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
Beautifully composed… fav!
April 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact