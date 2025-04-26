Previous
Anzac Day 2025 by ankers70
Photo 1436

Anzac Day 2025

Australian War Museum, Canberra: contemplating the Roll of Honour which lists the names of more than 103,000Australians who have died in war and operational service.
Lest We Forget!


26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
393% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
So many names, such a loss.
April 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact