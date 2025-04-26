Sign up
Photo 1436
Anzac Day 2025
Australian War Museum, Canberra: contemplating the Roll of Honour which lists the names of more than 103,000Australians who have died in war and operational service.
Lest We Forget!
26th April 2025
26th Apr 25
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1461
photos
155
followers
166
following
sms4
Susan Wakely
ace
So many names, such a loss.
April 25th, 2025
