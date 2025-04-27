Sign up
Previous
Photo 1437
Steps
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
3
3
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1462
photos
155
followers
166
following
393% complete
View this month »
1430
1431
1432
1433
1434
1435
1436
1437
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
26th April 2025 7:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
April 26th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
I love the pov and the receding lines.
April 26th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Super pattern
April 26th, 2025
