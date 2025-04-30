Sun setting on the Shrine of Remembrance

For Get Pushed #665 Kali's @kali66 challenge to me was to try split toning specifically 'on either black and white images to tint the lights and darks different colours, or apply to coloured images to have various effects , keep it subtle or go wild, up to you'. Here I have played with an evening colour image of the Shrine of Remembrance to subtly enhance the effect of the sunset glow using split toning. I hope it adequately meets Kali's challenge, bearing in mind that there are no guarantees at all for any of my effects!!
(You could tag this sms4 if you wanted to. Military or remembrance memorials, sculptures and statues)