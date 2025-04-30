Previous
Sun setting on the Shrine of Remembrance by ankers70
Photo 1440

Sun setting on the Shrine of Remembrance

For Get Pushed #665 Kali's @kali66 challenge to me was to try split toning specifically 'on either black and white images to tint the lights and darks different colours, or apply to coloured images to have various effects , keep it subtle or go wild, up to you'. Here I have played with an evening colour image of the Shrine of Remembrance to subtly enhance the effect of the sunset glow using split toning. I hope it adequately meets Kali's challenge, bearing in mind that there are no guarantees at all for any of my effects!!

30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Suzanne

@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life.
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Beautiful.

(You could tag this sms4 if you wanted to. Military or remembrance memorials, sculptures and statues)
April 29th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Thanks. I'll do that!
April 29th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 29th, 2025  
