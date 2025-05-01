Goodbye to Yayoi Kusama. We shall miss you!

Yayoi Kusama has just left Melbourne and now we settle in for winter.



The visitor numbers were released on 28th April revealing that the show has broken the record for the highest attended ticketed art exhibition in Australian history. 570,537 people attended the exhibition over the four months the exhibition was on at the NGV, Melbourne, more than 4000 visitors every day. I called in for a second visit to the exhibition just before it closed.



The exhibition attracted more visitors in its run than the Grand Prix which sold 405,000 tickets over the three days it was on. As a side comment, that figure goes to show how busy my tramstop (designated Gate 8 of the Grand Prix!) was over the three days of the car race.



