Photo 1445
Up the yellow escalator. . .
. . . or down!
5th May 2025
5th May 25
5
5
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1471
photos
155
followers
166
following
395% complete
1438
1439
1440
1441
1442
1443
1444
1445
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
4th May 2025 11:56am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Neat photo
May 4th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome photograph
May 4th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Wow, I’d love to ride in that
May 4th, 2025
Jerzy
ace
Excellent shot ....love the lines.
May 4th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted ! - fabulous ! fav
May 4th, 2025
