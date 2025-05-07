Previous
Bloom by ankers70
Bloom

For this Week's Get Pushed Kelly @kellyanngray challenged me to do 'blooms' and I responded tht foliage might be better because it is just coming into winter and not too many blooms around. Fortuitously, we are staying at Healesville in the Yarra Valley for a couple of days and I did find some blooms around.

This one is Grevillea, var 'Peaches and Cream'. It was very windy so hard to get all of the flower in focus. Besides, you will see from my profile that I don't take many photos of flowers so I am not skilled in this area. I hope it meets Kelly's expectations.

More info: https://gardeningwithangus.com.au/grevillea-peaches-and-cream-grevillea/was very


7th May 2025

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
interesting that you don't have many blooms being further south, most things flower year round here, less in winter but they still flower
May 6th, 2025  
