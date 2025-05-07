For this Week's Get Pushed Kelly @kellyanngray challenged me to do 'blooms' and I responded tht foliage might be better because it is just coming into winter and not too many blooms around. Fortuitously, we are staying at Healesville in the Yarra Valley for a couple of days and I did find some blooms around.
This one is Grevillea, var 'Peaches and Cream'. It was very windy so hard to get all of the flower in focus. Besides, you will see from my profile that I don't take many photos of flowers so I am not skilled in this area. I hope it meets Kelly's expectations.