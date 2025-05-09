Sign up
Photo 1449
A truly inspiring place
Entering the newly opened (March 4th 2025) Eva and Marc Besen Centre, Tarrawarra Museum of Art, Wurundjeri Country, Healesville, Victoria.
More info:
https://www.twma.com.au/the-centre/
https://www.twma.com.au/story/
9th May 2025
9th May 25
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Phil Howcroft
ace
looks good suzanne
May 8th, 2025
