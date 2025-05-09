Previous
A truly inspiring place by ankers70
Photo 1449

A truly inspiring place

Entering the newly opened (March 4th 2025) Eva and Marc Besen Centre, Tarrawarra Museum of Art, Wurundjeri Country, Healesville, Victoria.

More info:
https://www.twma.com.au/the-centre/

https://www.twma.com.au/story/
9th May 2025 9th May 25

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
looks good suzanne
May 8th, 2025  
