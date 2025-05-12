Previous
Photo 1452

'Walawuru Tjurkurpa'

'Walawuru Tjurkurpa—The Story of the Eagles' (acrylic and ink using punu sticks on canvas) by Iluwanti Ken at the exhibition 'We are Eagles' Tarrawarra Museum of Art, Wurundjeri Country, Healesville, Victoria.

12th May 2025 12th May 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
Phil Howcroft ace
nice story telling
May 11th, 2025  
