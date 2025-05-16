Sign up
Previous
Photo 1456
Lights
In a shop window
16th May 2025
16th May 25
3
4
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1482
photos
155
followers
167
following
398% complete
1449
1450
1451
1452
1453
1454
1455
1456
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
15th May 2025 9:04am
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Dorothy
ace
Gorgeous! Fave
May 15th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So opulent and gorgeous ! fav
May 15th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a lovely lighting display.
May 15th, 2025
