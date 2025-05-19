Sign up
Photo 1459
Photo 1459
Light wall
19th May 2025
19th May 25
3
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1485
photos
156
followers
167
following
399% complete
View this month »
1452
1453
1454
1455
1456
1457
1458
1459
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
18th May 2025 2:08pm
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Like a walkway on a spaceship...
May 18th, 2025
Skip Tribby - 🤟
ace
Interesting pattern
May 18th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
What a super find - it just catches your attention and then drags you right in.. :)
May 18th, 2025
