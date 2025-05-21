Previous
Flash of yellow by ankers70
Flash of yellow

Kathryn M @kametty challenged me to do a black and white photo with a bright yellow focal point. I hope that. this photo of the tram stop at City Road, Melbourne satisfies her challenge.

I am posting early because I have another minor surgery tomorrow and have to be at the hospital at 7am so won't have time to post in the morning as is my usual practice.

Jo ace
Great shot for the challenge
May 20th, 2025  
Brian ace
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🙏🏼for the minor surgery
May 20th, 2025  
Christina ace
Super shot - hope all goes well tomorrow
May 20th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nicely done. All the best to you.
May 20th, 2025  
Neil ace
Good shot and edit. Good luck with your surgery.
May 20th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely done.
May 20th, 2025  
