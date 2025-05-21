Sign up
Previous
Photo 1461
Flash of yellow
Kathryn M
@kametty
challenged me to do a black and white photo with a bright yellow focal point. I hope that. this photo of the tram stop at City Road, Melbourne satisfies her challenge.
I am posting early because I have another minor surgery tomorrow and have to be at the hospital at 7am so won't have time to post in the morning as is my usual practice.
21st May 2025
21st May 25
6
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1487
photos
157
followers
167
following
400% complete
View this month »
1454
1455
1456
1457
1458
1459
1460
1461
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
20th May 2025 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-668
Jo
ace
Great shot for the challenge
May 20th, 2025
Brian
ace
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🙏🏼for the minor surgery
May 20th, 2025
Christina
ace
Super shot - hope all goes well tomorrow
May 20th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nicely done. All the best to you.
May 20th, 2025
Neil
ace
Good shot and edit. Good luck with your surgery.
May 20th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely done.
May 20th, 2025
