Previous
Photo 1472
My mother's school books
For Get Pushed #669 Kathy
@randystreat
challenged me to use 'Rembrandt lighting'. Here's my effort: my mother's old school books, somewhat the worse for wear.
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
2
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1498
photos
156
followers
167
following
403% complete
View this month »
1465
1466
1467
1468
1469
1470
1471
1472
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
31st May 2025 8:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-669
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful capture!
May 31st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely lighting to showcase these books.
May 31st, 2025
