My mother's school books by ankers70
Photo 1472

My mother's school books

For Get Pushed #669 Kathy @randystreat challenged me to use 'Rembrandt lighting'. Here's my effort: my mother's old school books, somewhat the worse for wear.

1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful capture!
May 31st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely lighting to showcase these books.
May 31st, 2025  
