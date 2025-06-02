Sign up
Photo 1473
The Fisherman
Street art just outside the Mordialloc Railway Station by Smug, aka Sam Bates, created April 2025 as part of the Mordialloc Wall to Wall Street Art festival.
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
1
0
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1499
photos
156
followers
168
following
403% complete
Tags
street-art-23
Kathryn M
ace
Hi, as your get pushed partner this week, how about coming up with something 'naughty but nice!'. Let me know if you would prefer something else. Love this shot BTW.
June 1st, 2025
