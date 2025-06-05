Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1476
Roof lines
Heavenly Queen Temple, Footscray, Victoria
More detail:
https://heavenlyqueentemple.com.au/
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1502
photos
157
followers
153
following
404% complete
View this month »
1469
1470
1471
1472
1473
1474
1475
1476
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
4th June 2025 8:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture-14
Phil Howcroft
ace
very dramatic composition
June 4th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
June 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close