For Get Pushed #671, AnnieD @annied challenged me to photograph what I love about nature. I have struggled with this I have to say, because nature means so much to me and it is hard to pinpoint. In the end, it is this: the pleasure in details, like the beauty of the late afternoon light illuminating all the small details on the trunks of gums.Not at all well captured in this shot and not hugely imaginative but thanks Annie for the challenge.