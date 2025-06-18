Sign up
Previous
Photo 1489
Sunset at Lake Moodamere
We are away for a few days at Lake Moodamere near Rutherglen in northern Victoria. Last night's sunset was spectacular
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
5
4
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1515
photos
154
followers
153
following
407% complete
1482
1483
1484
1485
1486
1487
1488
1489
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
17th June 2025 4:54pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Glorious
June 17th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Gorgeous!
June 17th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous sunset.
June 17th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
fabulous rays !!!
June 17th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful Pic👍😊
June 17th, 2025
