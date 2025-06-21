Sign up
Photo 1492
Now, how do I get up?
To get yesterday's spider's web photo (
https://365project.org/ankers70/365/2025-06-20#comment-37080259)
I had to do some serious contortion-ing. This photo, taken by my husband, will, I am sure, ring a bell with all of you who get into somewhat compromising positions to 'get the photo'.
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1518
photos
154
followers
154
following
408% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
19th June 2025 9:54am
Tags
sixws-157
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ha ha, this is very familiar!
June 20th, 2025
