Previous
Photo 1497
Tribute to draught horses
Tim Bowtell's silo art depicts the rich history of the St James District in northern Victoria. Draught horses and carts delivered 'Federation' wheat to the St James silos ready for shipping. Detail of the artwork on the St James silos.
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
2
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
4
2
1
365
Canon EOS R50
20th June 2025 9:17am
street-art-23
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
June 25th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
wonderful silo art
June 25th, 2025
