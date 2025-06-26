Previous
Tribute to draught horses by ankers70
Photo 1497

Tribute to draught horses

Tim Bowtell's silo art depicts the rich history of the St James District in northern Victoria. Draught horses and carts delivered 'Federation' wheat to the St James silos ready for shipping. Detail of the artwork on the St James silos.

26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
410% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
June 25th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
wonderful silo art
June 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact