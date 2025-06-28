Maiko Dancer

I loved this eye catching display of two coats and matching accessories showcasing the combined talents of Issy Miyake (1938–2022)and Ikko Tanaka (1930–2002). The two coats drew on the original poster design by Tanaka, first created for a Japanese dance performance touring the US.



From left to right:

—'Maiko Dancer 'Nihon Buyo' 2016 Issy Miyake (1938–2022)and Ikko Tanaka (1930–2002)

—'Nihon Buyo' 1981: poster by Ikko Tanaka (1930-2002)

—'Sharaku' 2016: coat by Issy Miyake (1938–2022)and Ikko Tanaka (1930–2002).



From the exhibition 'Kimono' at the National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne.

