Previous
Photo 1505
Joyous
Kathy
@randystreat
challenged me to depict joy/celebration for Get Pushed #674. This burst of vibrant colour did that for me as it burst out of my faffing around. I hope this will aslo do the trick for Kathy.
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
4
2
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1532
photos
155
followers
155
following
412% complete
View this month »
1498
1499
1500
1501
1502
1503
1504
1505
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
2nd July 2025 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-674
KV
ace
Looks great… especially on black!
July 3rd, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Wow - that's so neat!! And so very joyous!
July 3rd, 2025
Jo
ace
Great depiction of celebration
July 3rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great interpretation.
July 3rd, 2025
