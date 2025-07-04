Previous
Joyous

Kathy @randystreat challenged me to depict joy/celebration for Get Pushed #674. This burst of vibrant colour did that for me as it burst out of my faffing around. I hope this will aslo do the trick for Kathy.

4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

KV ace
Looks great… especially on black!
July 3rd, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Wow - that's so neat!! And so very joyous!
July 3rd, 2025  
Jo ace
Great depiction of celebration
July 3rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great interpretation.
July 3rd, 2025  
