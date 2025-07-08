Previous
Four boys on a train by ankers70
Photo 1509

Four boys on a train

School holidays here and these boys were off somewhere, somewhere, just enjoying themselves. They all looked so happy and I was struck by how they were all of different origins but just getting on! A lesson for our times!

8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Susan Wakely ace
They look to be having fun.
July 7th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
We live in a diverse and inclusive world , this photo encapsulates that . Some of our politicians would rather our world wasn't inclusive
July 7th, 2025  
