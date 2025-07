For Get Pushed 674 Andrew-Bede Allsopp @allsop challenged me to make an architectural collage of three new images. Here it is, Andrew, taken in the sunshine we enjoyed yesterday and fitted together in a way that I hope you like. I was trying to place the top photo in a way that echoed the angles of the the others but challenged the sharp lines of them with its wonky reflection. I was also trying to show the prismatic affect of Melbourne's glass towers.