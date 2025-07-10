Previous
Reflections on the old and new by ankers70
Photo 1511

Reflections on the old and new



10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life.
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Each frame has a different picture.
July 9th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Cool look
July 9th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
What a clever composition to produce this wonderful "collage"
July 9th, 2025  
