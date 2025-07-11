Sign up
Previous
Photo 1512
Turtle
The World Watercolour Month prompt today is 'turtle'.
I was trying to give the impression of the turtle bursting towards the surface of the water as I have seen them do.
Having never drawn a turtle before, I had to 'call a friend' on YouTube for the turtale details. Otherwise, my own and done in watercolour pencils with some gouache.
I think the prompts are gradually becoming more difficult.
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
5
3
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1543
photos
157
followers
155
following
1505
1506
1507
1508
1509
1510
1511
1512
Tags
wwcm-2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Your friend has been very helpful.
July 10th, 2025
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful!
July 10th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely, how do you do this
July 10th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Good morning and thankyou, Christine. I use watercolour pencils, sometimes watering the pigments to make washes as in the background to this, but mostly using the pencils like coloured pencils (as for the turtle) and activating some bits and not others. Sometimes I use the pencils wet on wet or wet on dry. Depends. I used some gouache in the water. Thanks for your interest.
@365projectorgchristine
July 10th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Thankyou.
@wakelys
@jacqbb
July 10th, 2025
@wakelys @jacqbb