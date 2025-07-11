Previous
Turtle by ankers70
Photo 1512

Turtle

The World Watercolour Month prompt today is 'turtle'.

I was trying to give the impression of the turtle bursting towards the surface of the water as I have seen them do.

Having never drawn a turtle before, I had to 'call a friend' on YouTube for the turtale details. Otherwise, my own and done in watercolour pencils with some gouache.

I think the prompts are gradually becoming more difficult.

11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
414% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Your friend has been very helpful.
July 10th, 2025  
Jacqueline ace
Beautiful!
July 10th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely, how do you do this
July 10th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Good morning and thankyou, Christine. I use watercolour pencils, sometimes watering the pigments to make washes as in the background to this, but mostly using the pencils like coloured pencils (as for the turtle) and activating some bits and not others. Sometimes I use the pencils wet on wet or wet on dry. Depends. I used some gouache in the water. Thanks for your interest. @365projectorgchristine
July 10th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Thankyou.
@wakelys @jacqbb
July 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact