Photo 1513
Mist, Lake Moodamere
I am behind with photography because I am doing World Watercolour Month prompts. I am sorting photographs, though, and here's one taken a couple of weeks ago at Lake Moodamere near Rutherglen in northern Victoria.
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
18th June 2025 9:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Phil Howcroft
ace
stunning
July 11th, 2025
