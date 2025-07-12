Previous
Mist, Lake Moodamere by ankers70
Photo 1513

Mist, Lake Moodamere

I am behind with photography because I am doing World Watercolour Month prompts. I am sorting photographs, though, and here's one taken a couple of weeks ago at Lake Moodamere near Rutherglen in northern Victoria.
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Suzanne

@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Phil Howcroft ace
stunning
July 11th, 2025  
