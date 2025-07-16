Sign up
Photo 1517
Photo 1517
Urban evening
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
3
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1553
photos
158
followers
156
following
415% complete
1510
1511
1512
1513
1514
1515
1516
1517
32
1514
33
1515
34
1516
35
1517
Views
14
Comments 3
3
Fav's 1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
15th July 2025 5:11pm
Susan Wakely
ace
Great sky.
July 15th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Glorious sky
July 15th, 2025
Jim R
ace
Nice presentation.
July 15th, 2025
