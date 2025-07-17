Previous
Geode slice by ankers70
Photo 1518

Geode slice

The World Watercolour Month prompt today is 'geode'. This is a slice through a geode done with watercolour pencils.

17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
415% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very artistic
July 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact