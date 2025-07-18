Previous
RMIT University SAB Building 80 by ankers70
Photo 1519

RMIT University SAB Building 80

Swanston Street, Melboourne, designed by Lyons Architecture, completed 2012.
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
416% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fab
July 17th, 2025  
Corinne ace
Interesting building.
July 17th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What striking architecture
July 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact