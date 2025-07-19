Sign up
Previous
Photo 1520
Dancers at Bougival catch my eye
Last night we visited the exhibition 'French Impressionism: A collection from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston' at the NGV International, Melbourne. This is a view through the corridors towards Renoir's 'Dance at Bougival' (1883).
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
1
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Tags
sixws-158
gloria jones
ace
Great framing
July 18th, 2025
