Dancers at Bougival catch my eye by ankers70
Dancers at Bougival catch my eye

Last night we visited the exhibition 'French Impressionism: A collection from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston' at the NGV International, Melbourne. This is a view through the corridors towards Renoir's 'Dance at Bougival' (1883).
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
gloria jones ace
Great framing
July 18th, 2025  
