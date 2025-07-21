Previous
Deakin University, Melbourne by ankers70
Photo 1522

Deakin University, Melbourne

Detail of louvres on the Woods Bagot designed Burwood Corporate Centre, Deakin University, Burwood Campus, completed 2014.
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life.
gloria jones ace
Excellent composition
July 20th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Incredible capture
July 20th, 2025  
