Photo 1525
Just faffing around this morning
ICM and reflections taken in Docklands
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
Suzanne
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1568
photos
160
followers
156
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
23rd July 2025 9:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
An interesting abstract effect.
July 23rd, 2025
