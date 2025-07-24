Previous
Just faffing around this morning by ankers70
Photo 1525

Just faffing around this morning

ICM and reflections taken in Docklands
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
417% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
An interesting abstract effect.
July 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact