Previous
Photo 1526
Red chairs
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
8
8
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1570
photos
160
followers
156
following
418% complete
1519
1520
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
1526
39
1523
40
41
1524
1525
42
1526
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
8
Fav's
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
23rd July 2025 10:29am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Rob Z
ace
Just wonderful with that lighting and composition
July 24th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great lighting.
July 24th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so appealing!
July 24th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Love the glow on the floor and the hot-seat feel of the chairs!
July 24th, 2025
Jo
ace
Very effective
July 24th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great lighting
July 24th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Classy
July 24th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
nice colours and shadows
July 24th, 2025
