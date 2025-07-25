Previous
Red chairs by ankers70
Photo 1526

Red chairs

25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Just wonderful with that lighting and composition
July 24th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great lighting.
July 24th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so appealing!
July 24th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Love the glow on the floor and the hot-seat feel of the chairs!
July 24th, 2025  
Jo ace
Very effective
July 24th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great lighting
July 24th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Classy
July 24th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
nice colours and shadows
July 24th, 2025  
