Stringy bark by ankers70
Photo 1527

Stringy bark

For Get Pushed 677 Mary @mcsiegle challenged me to do a macro or close up of something from nature. Here it is, Mary, macro of Stringybark Eucalyptus bark.


26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
KV ace
Great textures.
July 25th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
July 25th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
July 25th, 2025  
