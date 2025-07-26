Sign up
Previous
Photo 1527
Stringy bark
For Get Pushed 677 Mary
@mcsiegle
challenged me to do a macro or close up of something from nature. Here it is, Mary, macro of Stringybark Eucalyptus bark.
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
3
2
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1573
photos
161
followers
156
following
418% complete
1520
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
1526
1527
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
25th July 2025 9:47am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
get-pushed-677
KV
ace
Great textures.
July 25th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
July 25th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
July 25th, 2025
