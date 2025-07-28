Sign up
Photo 1529
Stairwell
I liked the curve of the bannisters embracing the stained glass window as well as the Art Deco light at Hawthorn Arts Centre
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
Suzanne
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1522
1523
1524
1525
1526
1527
1528
1529
42
1526
43
44
1527
1528
45
1529
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
25th July 2025 10:49am
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Very unique composition!
July 27th, 2025
