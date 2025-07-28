Previous
Stairwell by ankers70
Photo 1529

Stairwell

I liked the curve of the bannisters embracing the stained glass window as well as the Art Deco light at Hawthorn Arts Centre

28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
418% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Very unique composition!
July 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact