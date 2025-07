Yesterday we went to the Annemieke Mein's 'Nature Revealed' exhibition at Whitehorse Artspace in Box Hill. Annemieke Mein is a textile artist representing Australian flora and fauna in large scale fabric pieces made with applique and machine embroidery.I have been an admirer of hers for many years and I was very glad to see her new works as she was unwell for some time!More about Annemieke Mein here: