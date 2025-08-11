Sign up
Previous
Photo 1543
Sydney Rail Transport 3: Rouse Hill Bridge
From the front of the M1 line just before Tallawong, I caught this shot of the stays of the cable stayed Rouse Hill Bridge.
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
2
0
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1594
photos
165
followers
158
following
422% complete
View this month »
1536
1537
1538
1539
1540
1541
1542
1543
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
7th August 2025 10:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Zilli~
ace
Nice abstract!
August 10th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Nice lines
August 10th, 2025
