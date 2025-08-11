Previous
Sydney Rail Transport 3: Rouse Hill Bridge by ankers70
Photo 1543

Sydney Rail Transport 3: Rouse Hill Bridge

From the front of the M1 line just before Tallawong, I caught this shot of the stays of the cable stayed Rouse Hill Bridge.
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

Zilli~ ace
Nice abstract!
August 10th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Nice lines
August 10th, 2025  
