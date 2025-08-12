Previous
Through the glass ceiling . . . by ankers70
Photo 1544

Through the glass ceiling . . .

. . .of the former GPO Building, Sydney, now the Fullerton Hotel.
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Phil Howcroft ace
cool POV
August 11th, 2025  
